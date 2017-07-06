Man Tasered After He Allegedly Threw Knife Toward Officers

Police pursued a man twice overnight and finally found him outside a south Lincoln home, ultimately using a taser on him.

It was just after midnight Thursday an officer saw a car at a high rate of speed and tried to stop him at 11th and “O”, but the pursuit was called off. Two hours later at 33rd and Sheridan, the same vehicle had a flat tire. Officers recognized the driver and he took off driving despite the flat.

It was around 5am when police showed up to a home in the 2400 block of Winthrop Road about the same man, who was intoxicated and pulled out a knife, telling police to kill him. Officer Angela Sands says the man was tasered after he apparently tried throwing the knife at another officer.

The man is at the hospital and no arrest has been made.