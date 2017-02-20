Man Trapped In Creek For Hours After Crash Rescued

A pickup truck driver was taken to a hospital, after his truck ended up in a creek about 15 miles northwest of Lincoln on Monday morning.

It happened just south of Valparaiso just north of the Lancaster/Saunders County line, where the pickup driver lost control on a curve of Highway 79, went into a ditch, then airborne into Oak Creek. That happened before sunrise and it wasn’t until 9:30 Monday morning when someone driving by saw the truck in the creek, with the man outside half submerged.

Valparaiso Fire Chief Dallas Fletcher tells KFOR News that passerby drove into town and got help.

“It took about 19 minutes to get him extricated out of the creek,” Fletcher said. “It appears the man self-extricated at some point, somehow, then fell into the water. His head was out of the water.”

Fletcher adds it doesn’t appear that the man’s injuries are life-threatening.

The Saunders County Sheriff Office told our media partner 10/11 News alcohol was not a factor in the crash.