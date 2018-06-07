Man Who Died In Carbon Monoxide-Filled Home Identified

LINCOLN—Lincoln Police have released the name of a man killed by a carbon monoxide buildup at a mobile home in the 3700 block of Cornhusker Highway.

On Thursday, police identified the man as 57-year-old Ruben “Javier” Moreno Campos.

Police and medics were called to the home around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Fire Battalion Chief Jim Bopp has said a first responder’s carbon monoxide detector went off while there.

Bopp also said Black Hills Energy workers blamed the deadly gas buildup on a water heater venting problem.