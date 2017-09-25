Man Wounded In Fight Over Woman

A 30 year old man is in jail for allegedly shooting another 30-year-old man in a dispute over a woman just after Midnight Sunday in the 2500 block of Theresa Street.

Lincoln Police Sgt. Randy Clark says the victim, Eric Daniels, is in “critical” but stable condition. Clark says an argument started between Daniels and Oscar Okra apparently prompted Okra to go to his mobile home and grab a handgun. Okra allegedly fired a shot that wounded Daniels in the chest.

Okra has been arrested for 1st-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.