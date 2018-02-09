Man Wounded By Gunman During Gathering At University Place Apartment

Police are looking for a suspect, witnesses say, who burst into a northeast Lincoln apartment Thursday night, where a group was playing dice, demanded money and randomly fired into the crowd of people there.

Officer Angela Sands says seven people were inside the apartment just north of 48th and Adams at the time of the ambush. A 20-year-old man was shot in a leg and taken to a hospital. His injuries are considered not life-threatening.

Sands says some of the people in the apartment knew the gunman, who has not been found.