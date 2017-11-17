A manhunt in Seward County Friday morning. 2 men ran off during a traffic stop on I-80 at the Utica interchange. The Sheriff’s Office Facebook page urges people in the area to, quote, “lock all buildings and vehicles. Do not pick up any hitchhikers or let anyone you don’t know into your house”, end quote. The men are described as Hispanic males in their early to mid-40’s. One was wearing a plaid button down shirt and a black vest. There’s no description of the second man. If you see either of these men, call 911.