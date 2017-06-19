Man’s Death At North Lincoln Motel Handled Properly By LPD

Threats made toward family members inside a north Lincoln motel room early Sunday morning, ends with the gunman killing himself and Lincoln Police followed proper protocol during the investigation according to Chief Jeff Bliemeister.

Police were called to Oasis Inn near 52nd and Cornhusker when some family members told staff that Jose Torres had a gun and threatened them. Officers had been communicating with him. A 15-year-old girl and 6-year-old girl were let go safely. Then a few minutes later, a shot was fired in the room and three more family members were released without any harm.

An autopsy says Torres died from a self-inflicted wound. Alcohol may have been involved.

Chief Bliemeister says no officers returned any fire during the incident.

Torres and his girlfriend’s father, 53-year-old Martin Perez, were in town from Brownsville, Texas to do electrical contracting work and were staying at the Oasis. Family members were visiting for the weekend.

State law says grand jury must be called in to investigate a death when someone is in custody or being apprehended. Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly says, though, through the police investigation, neither one happened. Lancaster County Attorney Joe Kelly as a precaution, they will treat this as a grand jury case but may make a decision at a later date not to treat it that way. Still, Kelly says they need to sort through the reports first.