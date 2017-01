Marijuana and other drugs, plus tens of thousands of dollars in cash were found in a Jeep, after a traffic stop Tuesday morning on westbound Interstate 80 in western Lancaster County. Sheriff Terry Wagner says after the deputy pulled over the Jeep for a traffic violation near mile marker 390, he could smell marijuana coming from inside. Two Chicago men, 33-year-old Manuel Morales and 30-year-old Wilfrido Estrada, are in jail for drug related charges.