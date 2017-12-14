Matt Schulte Runs For County Treasurer

Matt Schulte is running for Lancaster County Treasurer, telling KFOR NEWS Thursday morning he wants to restore trust and fiscal responsibility to the office. Current County Treasurer, Andy Stebbing, faces criminal tax fraud charges for not keeping adequate documentation of his mileage expenses for over 2 years. If Stebbing runs for re-election, Schulte told us voters will decide. Schulte was elected to the Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education in 2015. He founded and operates a small business, Nonprofit Shared Services, that provides financial and accounting services to area nonprofits.