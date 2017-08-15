Mayor Announces 2nd Year Budget Plan

The City Of Lincoln will add six new police officers, and make another half-million dollar investment in fire fighting equipment in the coming year. Mayor Chris Beutler announced an agreement with members of the city council Tuesday to keep one million of the $4.5 Million that will be generated by the just-completed property re-valuation. The mayor called it a win for everyone.

“A 1.6 drop in the city’s tax rate is the largest one year reduction in over a decade. No other major local government is lowering their levy as much as the 1.6 reduction that the city is proposing.”

Not everyone agreed with the Mayor’s reasoning. The Lincoln Independent Business Association’s Political Action Committee issued a statement saying the City should forego the entire $4.5 Million increase generated by the property re-assessment.

The budget resolution proposes a drop in the property tax rate by 1.6 cents, dropping the City’s levy from 33.4 cents to 31.7 cents. The mid-biennium budget resolution will be introduced at the City Council meeting Monday, August 21, with the public hearing and vote scheduled for Monday, August 28. Both meetings begin at 5:30 p.m.

The mayor said if the agreement passes, half of the one million dollar budget increase will pay for six new police officers, and the other half will be used to establish an annual budget for fire engine replacement.