Mayor Appoints New Health Director

Mayor Chris Beutler announced Wednesday the appointment of Shavonna Lausterer, Health Director for Sarpy and Cass counties, as the new Health Director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD). The appointment is subject to approval by the Lincoln City Council, Lancaster County Board and Board of Health. If approved, her starting date would be September 5.

“Shavonna rose to the top of a very competitive field of finalists, who were all highly-regarded and well-qualified candidates,” Mayor Beutler said. “We are fortunate to have an accredited health department with staff dedicated to our community’s public health. Shavonna has the experience and desire to build upon our recent accreditation success by continuing to monitor and evaluate our public health initiatives.”

Lausterer replaces Judy Halstead who retired in May. “I am excited and grateful for the opportunity to lead the Health Department and serve the Lincoln community, ” Lausterer said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the staff, Board of Health, community partners, and local government officials. It’s been an honor to lead the Sarpy/Cass Health Department and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together.”

The Health Director reports directly to the Mayor and is responsible for planning, coordinating, supervising and evaluating all activities and programs of LLCHD. More information is available at health.lincoln.ne.gov.