Mayor Brushes Aside Contract Critics

Mayor Chris Beutler Thursday said the City’s plan to generate up to $4 million a year in revenue by upgrading its biogas technology is good for the environment and offers the best return to Lincoln wastewater ratepayers. He also said City Council member Roy Christensen’s suggestion to delay the project and issue an RFP (request for proposals), hold a public hearing and a vote by the City Council could cost the City up to $1 million.

Since 1991, the City has used the biogas produced at its Theresa Street wastewater facility to generate electricity for the treatment plant. The City says the generators now need to be replaced. The public works department says turning the biogas into vehicle fuel instead of electricity will generate up to $4 million annually. The construction cost is estimated at $8 million, so the Mayor estimates the project has a payback period of as little as two years.

Beutler disagreed with Christensen’s suggestion that having a for-profit company operate the project is in the best interest of Lincoln ratepayers.

“During my time as Mayor, we have engaged in dozens if not hundreds of public-private partnerships,” Beutler said. “We analyze each situation to determine what is best for the community. In the case of the biogas project, none of the information indicates that having a private company build and manage the facility would benefit ratepayers. City staff also held several meetings with those private management companies – one of which Councilman Christensen attended himself. Certainly, he would have heard what we heard: City management of the facility keeps the dollars generated in the pockets of Lincoln ratepayers.”

Mayor Beutler recently approved a $727,800 contract with HDR, Inc. to finish the engineering and design of the facility. The Mayor said having HDR finish the work shortens the process by nearly 12 weeks, and having the product on the market 12 weeks sooner could generate $200,000 to $1 million.