Mayor Confirms He Wants New Recycling Agreement

Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler has confirmed that he wants to re-negotiate a compromise on recycling reached earlier this year with the City council. The Mayor wanted Cardboard, paper and glass banned from the Landfill in order to encourage more recycling. Thursday the Mayor told KFOR News, in a written statement, that increasing the City’s recycling rate became a higher priority, after this week’s announcement that the municipal landfill is nearly full.

On KFOR’s Lincoln Live Thursday, City Council Chairman Roy Christensen told listeners he’s worried that Council Members will lose trust in the mayor if compromises have to be re-negotiated before they even go into effect. Christensen said he understood the cardboard-only compromise, announced five months ago, would operate for a couple years, and data would be analyzed, before additional items were considered.

The Mayor’s statement said “We continue to focus on a comprehensive effort that includes public education, like our current campaign to reduce the contamination in our recycling stream. As we continue to encourage residents to recycle more, we are also looking for ways to improve our recycling drop-off sites.”

Christensen said he thinks the Mayor wants to re-negotiate the agreement simply because the Democrats gained a majority in the recent City election.