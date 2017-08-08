Mayor Considering N.E. Lincoln School Zone

The next step in the debate over a proposed northeast Lincoln school crossing will be taken by Mayor Chris Beutler. The City Council Monday approved a 25 mile per hour school crossing at 84th and Leighton on a hotly debated 4-3 vote. The sponsor, City Council Member Cindy Lamm, argued that parents of Kahoe Elementary School students living east of 84th are concerned with the safety of the crossing.

The proposal was opposed by both the Public Works and Legal Departments.

City traffic engineer Lonnie Burklund said his department would refuse to sign off on the crossing, claiming it would increase the chance of an accident. City Attorney Jeff Kirkpatrick told the Council that, if the crossing were built without the endorsement of a professional engineer, the City might be exposed to greater liability in the event of an accident.

Lamm said it’s clear that Engineers might have a different decision process than the rest of the public, but called it a “matter of common sense” that slowing down the traffic would provide a safer crossing. She said there are nearly 200 Kahoe students who live east of 84th.

Other possible solutions have been considered during the discussion, she said. However, options such as an overhead walkway or an underpass are impractical she added because a school is expected to be built east of 84th within the next 10 years.

Steps short of a school zone are under study currently, according to Burklund. They include restrictions or a ban on right turns on red at the intersection, enhancements to the crosswalk markings, and an examination of the timing of the traffic signals.

If the Mayor signs the Council measure, a determination will have to be made on how the project will be installed over the objections of the City Traffic Engineering Department. If the Mayor Vetoes the measure, the council will have to decide whether they want to mount an override attempt. An override would require 5 votes. The measure passed 4-3.