Mayor Urges Local Shopping

Mayor Chris Beutler tuesday encouraged residents to support local businesses by shopping at local stores in the coming holidays, and participating in upcoming local promotions:

•The “Shop the Blocks” holiday celebration from 4:30 to 9 p.m. this Thursday, November 16 by members of the Downtown Lincoln Association. The event includes discounts, giveaways and refreshments. More information is available at shoptheblocks.com

•The eighth annual Small Business Saturday is November 25, the Saturday between “Black Friday” and “Cyber Monday.” Small Business Saturday was started in 2010 by American Express. It emphasizes local offers and promotions for shoppers and retailers. More information is available at smallbusinesssaturday.com.

•The third annual “Haymarket Unwrapped” from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. December 9. The free event will include discounts, prizes, refreshments, live music and sleigh rides in Lincoln’s Haymarket District. It is produced by DLA and the Lincoln Haymarket Development Corporation. More information is available at lincolnhaymarket.org.

•#Shop4Nebraska is a new social media campaign of the Nebraska Retail Federation, which will give away hundreds of dollars in gift cards to Nebraska retailers. Details are at nebraskaretail.com.

The Mayor was joined by representatives of the Nebraska Retail Federation, the DLA and the Chamber of Commerce at a news conference at Scheels at SouthPointe Pavilions. Mayor Beutler thanked Scheels for its recent donation of $300,000 toward the Children’s Zoo expansion project. And he said giving back to the community is just one reason to support local businesses.

“Lincoln has never had such a wide variety of retail options,” Beutler said. “By shopping local, we will continued to see the choices grow along with our population. Our local businesses improve our quality of life in many ways. They make Lincoln a fun and interesting place to live. They also make Lincoln a destination for visitors, and those sales tax dollars help us improve and maintain local City services.”

“We hope people will remember that cities and states lose millions of dollars in sales tax revenue when shoppers buy from online retailers who do not collect the tax,” said Jim Otto of the Nebraska Retail Federation. “Buying local supports our retailers who in turn support our community.”

Online retailers who have stores in Nebraska are required to collect sales tax. The Nebraska legislature held over for consideration next year a bill to provide for the collection of sales taxes from all Internet retailers, and the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office recently joined other states in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review whether retailers can be required to collect sales taxes in states where they do not have physical stores. Online retailer Amazon began voluntarily collecting sales taxes in Nebraska this year.