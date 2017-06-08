McDermott Will Stay As Creighton’s Basketball Coach

Greg McDermott is staying in Omaha.

On Thursday, McDermott confirmed that he will stay as Creighton University’s men’s basketball coach, after it was reported through various news outlets, including ESPN, that he was offered the coaching job at Ohio State.

Thursday morning, McDermott put out a Tweet, saying “”I’m blessed and honored to be the coach at Creighton…..and am looking forward to many more great years in Omaha! #rolljays”

McDermott is the second-winningest coach in Creighton history with a 166-82 record in the past seven years and has led the Bluejays to the 2013 Missouri Valley Conference regular-season title, as well as the 2012 and 2013 MVC Tournament titles. He helped transition Creighton into the BIG EAST Conference in 2013-14, where CU finished as league runner-up behind the play of his son, Doug McDermott, the 2013-14 National Player of the Year.

Overall, McDermott has led Creighton to six seasons of 20 or more wins, including four NCAA Tournament berths (2012, 2013, 2014, 2017), one NIT bid (2016), and one CBI appearance (2011).