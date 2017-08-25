Members of Nebraska Task Force One In Texas Ahead of Hurricane Harvey

About 80 members of Nebraska’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Force One are in College Station, Texas, awaiting deployment to San Antonio to help in any recovery, once Hurricane Harvey passes through.

Lincoln Fire Chief Michael Despain says FEMA contacted them about 8:30pm Thursday to have Task Force One respond. As of 11am Friday, no assignments have been handed out to the team members. Most of the team arrived in College Station, Texas, while others were still in route.

Despain says there could be swift water rescues and needing to assist with offering food, water and medical supplies for task force members to handle.

Despain says the Task Force unit usually gets called up “after the fact”, depending on the severity of damage left behind from a major storm.

“But in this case, they saw the hurricane coming. They saw it increasing in intensity and made the request for additional resources,” Despain said.

About 45 members of the Urban Search and Rescue team are made of Lincoln firefighters, while others are from the Omaha area and neighboring departments.