Gunshots rang out Saturday evening in a southwest Lincoln neighborhood.

Witnesses say two men were shooting at each other in the 1300 block of Southwest 10th, when a woman drove up, picked up one of the men and drove off. It hasn’t been determined yet on why both men were shooting each other.

Shell casings were found in the street. No one was hurt and no arrests yet.

Lincoln Police are still conducting the investigation and no other details are available.