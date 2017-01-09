MEN’S BASKETBALL: Creighton Reaches Highest Ranking Ever In AP Top 25

The Creighton men’s basketball team moved up two spots to eighth in the January 9th Associated Press poll, it was announced on Monday. It’s the highest rank in the AP poll in program history, and the team’s seventh straight week as a top-10 team in the AP poll.

Creighton (15-1, 3-1 BIG EAST) jumped up two spots after never trailing in road wins at St. John’s (85-72) and Providence (78-64) last week.

The Bluejays have now been ranked 78 weeks in program history, with 50 of those under the direction of seventh-year head coach Greg McDermott.

The Bluejays are one of four BIG EAST teams in the Associated Press top-25, as Villanova ranks third, Butler 12th and Xavier is 15th.

This week’s ranking of eighth surpasses the previous best of ninth, done twice previously (Feb. 24, 2014 and Dec. 19, 2016).

Creighton is also sixth in the official NCAA RPI rankings that were published on Monday. Villanova remained first, with Butler seventh and Xavier 12th.

CU plays a pair of home games this week, starting with a Wednesday night game against No. 12 Butler that will air on FS1 at 8 p.m.