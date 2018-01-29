MEN’S BASKETBALL: Foster Hits 5 3s, Scores 28 As Creighton Beats Georgetown

Marcus Foster buried five 3-pointers and scored 28, Khyri Thomas added 22 points and Creighton remained perfect at home with an 85-77 victory over Georgetown on Saturday night.

Toby Hegner finished with 16 points for the Bluejays (17-5, 7-3 Big East Conference), who have won 14 in a row at home dating to last season.

Creighton led 46-33 at halftime and Mitch Ballock’s 3-pointer gave the Bluejays a 57-41 lead with 13 minutes remaining. But Jahvon Blair’s 3-pointer about six minutes later pulled the Hoyas (13-8, 3-7) within 67-62.

Georgetown, one of the 10 best free-throw shooting teams in the country, made 9 of 10 from the foul line in the 21-10 run. They finished 16 of 17 at the foul line on the night. Blair hit a 3 with 3:35 left to get the Hoyas within a point, but Thomas answered with a 3-point play, Mintz hit a jumper and Creighton made 9 of 10 from the foul line in the final 51 seconds.

Blair finished with 21 points for Georgetown, while Marcus Derrickson scored 17.