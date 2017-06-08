Meth Bust On Interstate Leads To Arrests In Lincoln and Omaha

Lancaster County Sheriff’s deputies recovered 35 pounds of methamphetamine with a street value of $1.5-million during a traffic stop Wednesday morning in west Lincoln.

It happened shortly after 8am along Interstate 80 near the NW 48th Street exit, where the SUV with California license plates was pulled over for a traffic violation.

Sheriff Terry Wagner on Thursday said deputies suspected there was criminal activity and was given permission by the driver to search the SUV. That’s where the meth in one-pound bags was found in the back of the SUV in a storage area. Wagner says they believed the meth was being delivered to Omaha and contacted Omaha Police and federal investigators for their help.

Altogether, five arrests were made and $112,000 cash was recovered during each bust in Omaha.

Wagner said in the Lincoln traffic stop, there was a woman and two children in the SUV. One of the kids, a 12-year-old, was put into state custody through the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

This latest meth bust in Lincoln is in addition to one in April, where 30 pounds was seized in a traffic stop on Interstate 80 by the Lincoln Airport.