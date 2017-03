Thanks to a tip from Omaha Police, Seward County Sheriff’s deputies seized over 5 1/2 pounds of methamphetamine Friday on I-80 near the Seward Exit. The deputy contacted Rigoberto Cervantes of Arizona to see if he needed help at a closed gas station, but deputies were looking for Cervantes and Gabriella Gonzales of Omaha, thanks to a tip from OPD.

The investigation reveals the couple picked up the meth in Scottsdale, AZ for delivery and distribution in Omaha.