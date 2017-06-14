Meth, Stolen Gun Recovered In South Lincoln Traffic Stop

A 45-caliber Taurus handgun and some rounds were recovered in a traffic stop Tuesday June 13, 2017. (Courtesy of Lincoln Police)

A 29-year-old man is in jail, after he was pulled over by Lincoln Police for outstanding warrants on Tuesday evening.

Police got a complaint call of drug use involving Derek Spurlock. He was pulled over in the 2600 block of South 9th Street, where one gram of suspected methamphetamine was found in his pocket, while a stolen 45-caliber Taurus handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

The gun was reported stolen out of Antelope County in northeast Nebraska. Another 13 grams of meth was found in Spurlock’s backpack.

He was was cited/lodged for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm with a drug violation and possession of methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a school.