Meyers Tabbed Third-Team All-American by Baseball America
By Greg Smith
|
Jun 9, 2017 @ 7:16 AM

Junior Jake Meyers earned third-team All-America honors from Baseball America on Thursday.

Meyers, an Omaha, Neb., native, helped the Huskers to their first Big Ten regular-season title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years. A versatile player, Meyers started 40 games in centerfield and 14 games on the mound during the 2017 campaign. He batted .297 with one home run, seven doubles, 16 RBIs and a team-leading 52 runs. Meyers also led the team in stolen bases with 20, which he achieved in 22 attempts.

Meyers went 8-2 on the mound with a 3.42 ERA in 84.1 innings this season. He tied for first in strikeouts with 57, while walking only nine batters. Meyers tossed a complete game shutout on March 12 against Western Carolina, and was named Big Ten Pitcher of the Week following the performance.

A first-team All-Big Ten selection, Meyers was also named one of five finalists for the John Olerud Two-Way Player-of-the-Year Award, with the winner to be announced later this summer.

Related Content

Saltdogs Win 4-1 To Complete Sweep Of Canaries
Former LSW Star, Texas A&M Outfielder Foster ...
McDermott Will Stay As Creighton’s Basketbal...
CWS Has Concrete Curbs Donated To Help Safety
Saltdogs Beat Canaries For Fifth Straight Home Wal...
Huskers Announce Three Free Fan Fests This Month