Midwest Business Index Rebounds In August

A monthly survey of business supply managers suggests more economic growth lies ahead for nine Midwest and Plains states, including Nebraska.

A report released Friday says the overall Mid-America Business Conditions Index rose to 57.5 in August from 56.1 in July.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss says economic factors including the national debt ceiling, a potential U.S. budget impasse and shipping bottlenecks tied to Hurricane Harvey may weigh on economic confidence during September.

Nebraska’s overall index dipped to 57.9 from 58.0 in July. Components of the August index were new orders at 53.8, production or sales at 62.5, delivery lead time at 56.7, inventories at 56.8, and employment at 59.7.

“The state is adding manufacturing jobs at an annual pace of almost 1.5 percent and growing nonmanufacturing employment at a rate of approximately 1.2 percent. Our surveys over the past several months indicate this positive trend will continue for the remainder of 2017,” Goss said.