Over Million Dollars Worth of Shatter, Thousands Worth of Pot Seized In Traffic Stop

Evidence of shatter taken in a traffic stop Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017. (Courtesy of LSO)

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle on Interstate 80 in northwest Lincoln on Wednesday, containing $1.1 million worth of THC shatter, and $440,000 worth of marijuana.

It happened at the I-180 interchange, when deputies saw two vehicles following too closely.

In one of the vehicles, which was a U-Haul van, deputies found 25 pounds of THC shatter, a large amount of hash oil, and high-grade marijuana in vacuum-sealed packages.

Deputies arrested 38-year-old Richard Wilkinson Damascus, Oregon for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver. John Carlson, 50, was arrested for aiding and abetting the possession of marijuana with intent to deliver.

Wilkinson was driving the U-Haul van, and Carlson was following him in a separate vehicle.

Wilkinson said he was transporting the drugs form Oregon to another state where it is legal to manufacture marijuana. Wilkinson has a license to process marijuana in the state of Oregon, where his business is called Rich Extracts.