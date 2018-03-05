Millions in Unclaimed Property in NE StateTreasurer’s Office

(AP) The state treasurer’s office is seeking to return $170 million in unclaimed property to more than 350,000 Nebraskans and former Nebraskans. The names of nearly 31,000 people owed money or property will be published in state newspapers this month and in April. A list of those owed unclaimed property may be found on the office’s website at www.treasurer.org. Under state law, the state treasurer is responsible for handling unclaimed property. Examples include health claim payments, dividends, utility deposits, life insurance proceeds, wages, stocks, outstanding checks, safety deposit boxes and unused gift certificates. The list of names of those owed money or property will appear in the Omaha World-Herald and Scottsbluff Star-Herald on Sunday. It will be published in 14 more Nebraska newspapers in to coming weeks.