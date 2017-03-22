Miramontez Called Up for U-19 WNT Training Camp

Sinclaire Miramontez is one of 26 players who has been called up for the U.S. Under-19 Women’s National Team Training Camp, which runs from March 25 to April 1 in Sunrise, Fla.

Miramontez, a rising sophomore at Nebraska, started all 22 games for the Huskers last season and totaled 2,088 minutes. She played a crucial role on the defensive end to help NU to the NCAA Tournament and an 11-6-5 record overall. Miramontez, a Lenexa, Kan., native, was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team after the season.

Miramontez is one of two college players on the roster, along with Emily Madril of Florida State. The roster for this training camp is almost entirely different from the first U-19 training camp, which took place in January in Florida.