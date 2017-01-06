Miramontez Selected For U.S. U-23 WNT Camp

Former Husker Sydney Miramontez has been selected as one of 30 players to the U.S. Under-23 Women’s National Team training camp, Jan. 6-13, at the U.S. Soccer National Training Center in Carson, Calif.

Miramontez, a defender from Lenexa, Kan., completed her Husker career in the fall, helping Nebraska to the NCAA Tournament for the second time in four years. She earned second-team All-Big Ten recognition and third-team All-Great Lakes Region honors after leading the team with seven assists. Miramontez also tallied one goal in 2016, and scored six during her Husker career.

The roster includes elite college players in addition to top players from U.S. Youth National Teams and four NWSL players. U.S. WNT Head Coach Jill Ellis and her staff will evaluate the players at the camp for potential call-ups to the Women’s National Team.