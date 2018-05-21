Miss Nebraska Wins Miss USA

SHREVEPORT, LA - MAY 21: Miss Nebraska Sarah Rose Summers celebrates after winning the 2018 Miss USA Competition at George's Pond at Hirsch Coliseum on May 21, 2018 in Shreveport, Louisiana. (Photo by Matt Sullivan/Getty Images)

Sarah Rose Summers, 23, of Papillion was crowned Miss USA Monday night during the Miss USA Pageant.

According to the Miss Nebraska organization, she also attended Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, TX, where she graduated with degrees in child development and strategic communication with a business minor.

Country artist Lee Brice and R&B vocal group 98 Degrees also performed during the show.