Missing Lincoln Woman Last Seen in Wilber, NE
By Dale Johnson
|
Nov 22, 2017 @ 5:47 AM
photo from missingadultkids.com

Lincoln Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, confirms 24 year old, Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, was last seen a week ago in Wilber, NE.  It was a week ago Wednesday, November 15th that Loofe sent a photo of herself to a friend on Snapchat, saying she was ready for a date.  Loofe worked at the north Mendards store.  Call Lincoln Police with any information…402-441-6000.
 