Missing Lincoln Woman Last Seen in Wilber, NE

Lincoln Police Chief, Jeff Bliemeister, confirms 24 year old, Sydney Loofe of Lincoln, was last seen a week ago in Wilber, NE. It was a week ago Wednesday, November 15th that Loofe sent a photo of herself to a friend on Snapchat, saying she was ready for a date. Loofe worked at the north Mendards store. Call Lincoln Police with any information…402-441-6000.

