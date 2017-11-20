Missing Lincoln Woman

Lincoln Police and Saline County Sheriff’s deputies Monday morning are still looking for 24 year old, Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. She hasn’t been heard from since November 15th. Our media partner, 10/11 NEWS reports on Tuesday, Loofe sent a Snapchat about being excited for a date. She was reported missing the next day. Police say her phone was last pinged in Wilber before it was powered off. Capt. Robert Farber tells KFOR NEWS LPD was in Wilber over the weekend looking for Loofe, focusing on a house near the high school. Police say it is very abnormal behavior for Loofe to not tell someone where she is.