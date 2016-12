Lincoln Police have found 22-month-old boy, who is safe and sound, after he went missing for a few hours on Tuesday. Investigators say Skhylar Timm was found just before 2pm in the 1200 block of Court Street. Police say Skhylar was last seen around 8:30am, after his mother took him to a caregiver’s home near 11th and New Hampshire. How little Skhylar was able to leave the house isn’t known. He’s now been reunited with family members.