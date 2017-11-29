MISSING WOMAN: Persons of Interest Use Video To Tell Their Side Via Facebook

New developments in the missing persons case of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe of Lincoln. A video posted to the “Finding Sydney Loofe” Facebook page shows the two people of interest giving their side of the story. One of them, 51-year-old Aubrey Trail, claims law enforcement is misleading the media and general public on the matter.

“They’re telling you they have all these leads. That Sydney was last seen in Wilber and such,” Trail said. “What they’re not telling you is that we are the two people who gave them all these leads.”

The other person of interest, 23-year-old Bailey Boswell, is claiming to have hungout with Sydney Loofe in Lincoln and Wilber on two different occasions in mid-November, where they drove around and smoked pot. The first night Boswell said Loofe was dropped off at her home, but the second night, both women went to Boswell’s home in Wilber, smoked shatter, which is melted marijuana.

Instead of being dropped off at home like the first night, Boswell claims Loofe wanted to be dropped off at a friend’s house.

Boswell came across in her claim they were not responsible for Sydney’s disappearance.

“I guess I just want the family to know I’m truly sorry and I didn’t have anything to do with this,” Boswell said. “I hope that Sydney is found very soon. She’s a very sweet amazing girl.”

The video was removed some time after 10am Wednesday.

Click here to see the video. WARNING: There is inappropriate language and gestures toward the end of the video. View discretion is advised.