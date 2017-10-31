East High School and Lux Middle School are joining more than 6,000 schools nationwide in Mix It Up at Lunch Day, encouraging students to cross social boundaries by sharing a meal with peers they don’t normally sit with in the cafeteria. East High Human Behavior teacher, Laura Graulty, tells KFOR NEWS students have admitted they were scared to sit beside someone they didn’t know, but after doing it, were glad they did it. Getting to know others leads to empathy and less bullying.