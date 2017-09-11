Mixed Reviews On Money Given To Reduce Turnover In State Prison System

Reviews are mixed as to whether $1 1/2 million given to the Department of Corrections by the State Legislature actually did anything to reduce staff turnover in Nebraska’s prisons. Corrections officials point out, even without definitive proof, the problem would have been worse if lawmakers hadn’t approved the money last year. The report by the Department of Correctional Services shows a combination of successes and failures in the state’s attempts to keep more experienced workers. Corrections officials submitted the report to lawmakers to document how they spent the funding increase from the 2016 legislative session.