More Money Approved Toward South Beltway Project
By Jeff Motz
|
Jul 11, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

The local share of the $300 Million South Beltway cost got some help Monday.

The Lincoln City Council approved the $20 Million offer from the Railroad Transportation Safety District. City Traffic Engineer Randy Hoskins told the Council the cost of the Beltway is requiring bigger contributions from all involved.

“Originally, we were looking at a $200-million project, that jumped to $300-million,” Hoskins said.  “So, our share jumped by a third.  What they’ve done here is they’ve increased their proposed amount they will give toward the project.  I think it’s a good deal.”

Hoskins says the TOTAL local contribution toward the cost of the South Beltway is estimated at $60 Million. The total project, using state and federal funds, will total around $300 Million.

Construction is expected to start in three years.

