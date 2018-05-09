Money Scams Targeting More People In The Lincoln Area

Lincoln Police are warning you to be aware of scams after two Lincolnites became recent victims.

Officer Angela Sands said Wednesday that on Monday, a 66-year-old woman reported she received a Facebook message from a friend she hadn’t spoken to in a long time. The friend told the victim she had recently received a grant to help cover her bills in the amount of $200,000 and urged the victim to apply.

The victim did but was told there was a $4,200 clearance fee she would owe before she could receive her money. Money was paid, but eventually the woman called her friend and learned her friend’s Facebook account had been hacked, and it was a scam.

In a separate incident, on May 7, a 52-year-old man reported he advertised his Mustang for sale on Craigslist. Officer Sands says the victim got a call from an out of state buyer, interested in buying the car. Both agreed on a price of $1,000, police said, and the victim received a check from the scammer for $2,254.

The scammer instructed the victim to keep $1,000 and to go to Walmart and transfer the remainder of the money to a third-party in Virginia. The scammer described the third-party as a “reputable mover”.