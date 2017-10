A vehicle rolled off the westbound lanes of Highway 2 at 40th Street Tuesday morning Oct. 24, 2017. (Photo Courtesy of Jeff Maul)

A two-vehicle crash during rush hour Tuesday morning in south Lincoln, where one vehicle rolled.

It happened at 40th and Highway 2, shortly after 6:30am. At one point, traffic east and westbound on Highway 2 was impacted. The right hand turn lane onto southbound 40th Street was also affected.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital. Their injuries are considered not life-threatening according to Police Captain Danny Reitan.