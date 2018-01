Another attempt starts Monday afternoon in the Legislature to repeal Nebraska’s motorcycle helmet law. On KFOR Mornings with Gregg and Carol, Rose White with the Triple-A Motor Club dispelled an anti-helmet argument that Nebraska is losing tourism dollars by having a mandatory helmet law, saying Florida’s huge Daytona motorcycle rally doesn’t seem to be hurt by that state not having a helmet law, but Ken, a KFOR listener, said it’s all about freedom of choice.