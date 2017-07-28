Motorcyclist Critically Hurt In Late Night Crash By North Star High School

A 20-year-old motorcyclist is fighting for his life, after being involved in a crash on North 33rd Street in front of North Star High School late Thursday night.

Lincoln Police Captain Ryan Dale tells KFOR News the man sped away from a group of other motorcyclists heading northbound, when a southbound car about to turn east into a convenience store parking lot, leading to the collision around 11:45pm.

Captain Dale says motorcycle hit the passenger side of the car, leaving the 20-year-old motorcycle driver with life-threatening injuries. A woman, who was in the passenger seat in the car, suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital.