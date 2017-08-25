Motorcyclist Fine After Hit and Run In Downtown Lincoln

Police are investigating a hit and run that happened early Friday morning in downtown Lincoln, that left a motorcyclist with non life-threatening injuries.

It happened shortly after 4am at 12th and “O” Street, where the motorcycle was stopped at the traffic light heading westbound when it was rear-ended by a van. According to LPD, the collision pushed the motorcyclist into the intersection and threw him off the bike. The van left the scene, but officers recovered a license plate that fell off.

Police contacted the owner of the van, which is a work vehicle for Nebraska Hygene that cleans range hoods. The owner told officers someone else was driving the van.

No arrest has been made and the wanted driver may be an employee.

The motorcyclist was treated and released at a Lincoln hospital.