Motorcycle Passenger Hurt In Late Night Crash

A 20-year-old woman suffered a broken leg, when the motorcycle she was riding crashed into a pine tree in north Lincoln around 10pm Thursday.

It happened on 33rd Street, as it curves into Fletcher Avenue. Lincoln Police Captain Ryan Dale told KFOR News the motorcycle was northbound on 33rd, when a 22-year-old man driving the bike lost control, went over a curve and hit the tree.

Captain Dale says speed and a wet stretch of pavement were factors in the crash. An accident report says the motorcycle was going an estimated 60 to 70 mph. Alcohol is believed to be NOT involved.

No citations have been issued. The 22-year-old man suffered some abrasions but refused medical treatment.