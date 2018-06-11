Motorcyclist Killed In Near Head-On Crash Outside of Waverly

WAVERLY—A Greenwood man died after his motorcycle collided with an oncoming sport utility vehicle Sunday afternoon just east of Waverly.

The collision happened on U.S. Highway 6 between 148th and 162nd Streets. Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner says the eastbound motorcyclist rode into the westbound lane and struck the SUV.

The motorcyclist has been identified as 51-year-old Ronald Corum Jr. An autopsy was ordered.

The SUV driver has been identified as 44-year-old Mark Leavitt, who lives in rural Lincoln. He and one of his six passengers were treated for minor injuries. The others weren’t hurt.