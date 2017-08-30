Multi-Vehicle Crash In Northeast Lincoln Leaves One Person Dead

A crash involving five vehicles in northeast Lincoln late Wednesday morning claimed the life of one person, while six others were hurt. Our Media Partner, 10/11 News reports that the victim who died was a High School student, but a police spokesman late Tuesday said he could not confirm the report.

It happened on 84th Street, just outside the Lancaster Events Center around 10:00 a.m. Lincoln Police confirmed to KFOR News that one person is dead, while injuries to the six other people involved are not life-threatening.

Police had northbound 84th street closed between Adams Street and Havelock Avenue for most of the day as the investigation and accident reconstruction took place. Police were coordinating with Lincoln Public Schools and notifying relatives late Wednesday before releasing the names of the victims.