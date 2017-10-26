One Dead After Multiple Crashes By Norris School

A multi-vehicle crash just north of the Norris School complex Wednesday afternoon has taken one life. 13 year old Norris Student Ryan Post of Hickman was declared dead at Bryan West Hospital at 1:40 P.M. Thursday. He was the right rear passenger in a Pontiac Grand Prix which was rear-ended by a Ford Pickup. Two others in the Pontiac were treated for other injuries.

All three had just been released from classes at Norris School, according to Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner.

On Thursday, Wagner said the five car pile up happened in the northbound lane of South 68th Street, about a half-mile north of the campus off of Princeton Road.

That crash happened due to vehicles in front of them slowing down for an earlier accident up the road at 68th and Olive Creek Road.

Fourteen of the sixteen people involved in the chain-reaction accident were students from the Norris School District.

Through the early stages of the investigation it has been determined that seat belts were in use by all involved parties and alcohol is not suspected. The investigation is ongoing but at the present time no citations have been issued.

The pile up happened during a busy time when school was getting out. Plus, it was on a crest of a hill on 68th Street.

“Drivers need to expect the unexpected,” the sheriff said. “Especially, when Norris gets out. You’re looking at 2,000 students plus leaving by one form or another, either by bus, private vehicle or their parents’ cars.”

Deputies from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office along with members from the Firth Rural Fire department, Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Star Care were dispatched to a five-vehicle injury accident. Staff from Norris even helped out, as resources were stretched thin.

Within a 10-minute time frame, the first two crashes, plus another at 54th and Princeton Road kept emergency crews busy. However, there were no injuries reported in the crash at Olive Creek Road and at 54th and Princeton, according to the sheriff’s office.