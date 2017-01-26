Scene of a fatal crash at Highway 77 and Waverly Road on Dec. 6, 2016. (Meghan Bragg/KOLN-TV)

Multiple Crashes Over Week Leading To Increased Seatbelt Awareness

5 people were killed in 4 separate crashes Saturday and Sunday. Crashes occurred in Lancaster, Chase, and Hall Counties. Of the five motor vehicle occupants killed, one was wearing a seat belt. Less than thirty days into 2017, 18 people have died on Nebraska roads, an increase of 7 fatalities as compared to this time a year ago.

Wearing a seat belt correctly increases your odds of surviving a crash by up to 50%. Of the 18 fatalities in 2017, 16 were vehicle occupants, with 14 (87%) unbelted. Two of the fatalities were pedestrians

