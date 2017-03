A big traffic headache starts Monday for people driving in southwest Lincoln. The state begins an $8 million repair project on Warlick Boulevard, which is expected to be completed next year. 2 years later, the city begins it’s major project for the same area, a 2-tiered, $24 million roundabout.

The projects are separate because the state owns Warlick and is focusing on repairs. The city’s focus is on relieving traffic congestion, which has been a problem in the area for a long time.