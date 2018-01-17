Murante Introduces New Voter ID Bills

One Nebraska lawmaker has delivered on his promise to introduce new voter identification bills.

Sen. John Murante of Gretna submitted three measures Wednesday he said were needed to address potential voter fraud. Critics have blasted such measures as an effort to disenfranchise Democratic-leaning voters.

One measure would require officials to check voter records for dead people and confirm the citizenship status of all registered voters.

Another would permit the use of electronic books that poll workers could use to identify voters. The third would require voters to show a government-issued identification at the polls.

Murante says 97 percent of registered voters have a form of identification that qualifies, and those who don’t could get one from the secretary of state’s office.

Murante is a Republican candidate for state treasurer.