Murder Suspect Appears Before Judge

The man charged with second degree murder for killing 41-year-old Jaime Watson of Lincoln in December appeared before a Lancaster County Judge.

Court records say 32-year-old Jamez Henderson waived his right to a preliminary hearing for five of the counts against him, but did not waive his right to a preliminary hearing for an escape charge.

The case against Henderson has now been bound over to district court. He’s set to appear in district court on February 22.

The attorney for Henderson said that his client will argue self defense. An investigator said that Henderson said he was pistol whipped before shooting the victim.

The homicide happened in the area of 23rd and Y Streets, when police were called on a disturbance at a nearby apartment complex.